More than a month after the installation, the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanner facility at the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital has been put to use for public service though hospital authorities awaited nod from the government for formal inauguration.

Pune-based ‘Krsnaa Diagnostics’ had installed the facility under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode last month after signing a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Limited (TNMSL).

Even after completing the trial process, the facility could not be thrown open to public immediately as the hospital authorities wrote to the Directorate of Medical Education and TNMSL to formally inaugurate the facility. As the inaugural ceremony was getting delayed, Krsnaa Diagnostics has put the facility, installed at a cost of about Rs. 7 crore, to use recently, hospital sources told The Hindu .

“We are taking images of five to ten cases a day, while awaiting the date for formal inauguration,” the sources said. The government has provided space and other facilities at the hospital complex under the PPP mode and the private company charged about half the rate charged by private diagnostic centres for taking MRI scans, they said.

MRI scanning was the major facility added by the hospital authorities after they introduced Computerised axial Tomography (CT) scan and digital X-ray facilities in the 500-bedded hospital. The MRI scanner would be extremely useful to attend to road accident victims, especially those with head and spinal cord injuries, sources said.

So far, the hospital has been referring such patients to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, the sources said. The facility would be a boon to poor patients as private diagnostic centres charged up to Rs. 7,000, they added.