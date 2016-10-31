S. Rangasamy, Khadi weaver, who received National Best Khadi Weaver Award, beinghonoured at Gandhigram Trust at Gandhigram near Dindigul.— Photo: G. Karthikeyan

Gandhigram Trust to ensure survival of ancient technology in future

The Gandhigram Trust has plans to rope in youngsters to khadi weaving in order to take the traditional handloom weaving technologies that have been practised only by weavers for more than four decades to next generation and also ensure survival of ancient technology in the future.

“Introducing aesthetic designs in Khadi textiles, hiking wages for weavers and having tie-up with Khadi Village Industries Commission to export their khadi products to get better prices are some of its major action plans to increase revenue to pay better wages to weavers,” said Trust Secretary K. Siva Kumar.

Better wages alone would lure youth to take up this strenuous handloom weaving and retain them in this profession. “To pay better remuneration, we need to enhance quality and tap high end market. We have a tie up with National Design Institute to introduce modern designs in khadi shirts and saris for better price.

Design experts were also roped in to improve designs in Khadi production. Khadi Village Industries Commission too has assured to help in exports also. “They would export our high quality products,” he said.

At the same time, elders’ experience would be utilised effectively. Senior weavers with the trust would train young trainees in khadi weaving and pass on nuances in handloom khadi weaving to the next generation.

Such measures would help youngsters produce quality khadi products. Suitable modification has been taking place simultaneously in looms to produce various designs in Khadi clothes. Ultimately it would ensure survival of ancient handloom weaving method, he added.

The trust honoured senior weaver S. Rangasamy, who clinched the national award for best Khadi Weaver by the Central Government and other Khadi weavers with shawl and mementoes at a function held at Gandhigram on Thursday evening.