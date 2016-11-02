Chennai police had a tough time trying to convince the residents of Rajarajan Nagar and Thangaraj Nagar to vacate their houses, which were near the 11-storey building that was demolished on Wednesday. The district administration made an announcement to the residents to vacate their homes by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, but only a few families obliged, the police said. The announcements continued up to 1.30 p.m.

The demolition team, however, was already at work. Using the highly scientific technique that an implosion method requires, workers started packing ammunition in the building’s columns by 8 a.m. Nearly 70 kg of ammunition was used, including RDX and ammonium nitrate. The pillars had been drilled to accommodate the explosives and the holes were packed with the ammunition, on the basement, ground flood and fifth floor. It took three hours to complete the connectivity and checking process.

P. Ponlingam, managing director of Maglink Infra Project Private Limited, said the mission was successful and thanked government agencies for their coordination.

All safety measures were adhered to before triggering the explosion, he said.

The blast occurred at 6.50 p.m. Shelter for people who lived within a 100-mile radius of the structure was provided at a marriage hall in Madanandapuram.

Ambulance and fire tenders were stationed for handling emergencies.