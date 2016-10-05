The Salem chapter of the Young Indians (Yi) of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shri Sakthikailaash Women’s College for launching activities under its Yuva Chaupal programme aimed at synergising students and their energy for positive action.

The MoU was signed in the presence of K. Senthil Kumar, correspondent, Shri Sakthikailassh Women’s College, S. Jayanthi, principal, Yatin B. Shah, chair, Yi Salem Chapter; Vikgnesh Sekar, co-chair, Yi Salem Chapter and Dinesh K. Amudhan, chair, YUVA Vertical at a function held at the college.