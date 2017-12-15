MoU on cancer care signed

Mallika Mohandas, chairperson, MIOT International, and Richard Cowan, director of The Christie School of Oncology, at the signing of the MoU on Thursday.

To help patients access the latest in cancer care and to train doctors and nurses, city-based MIOT International Hospital has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The Christie Foundation, U.K., an institute that specialises in cancer care, treatment, research and education.

Speaking just ahead of the signing, joint managing director of the hospital Prithvi Mohandas said the aim was to give patients not just hope, but a cure — to make them asymptomatic. “We must attempt to achieve this in every single patient,” he said, adding that this partnership would be beneficial for patients and enable scientific exchange.

Director of the The Christie School of Oncology Richard Cowan said the institute has been forming a network of partnerships across Europe and the world to help provide the best possible care for patients. “This is a two-way process — we learn from you and you learn from us,” he said. Doctors and nurses from MIOT would be able to visit and spend time at Christie and be involved in their work, he said.

Sharing data to help with treating patients with advanced cancers, combining expert knowledge and experience, as well as the training and accreditation of doctors and nurses at MIOT on par with international standards, will form aspects of this partnership, doctors said.

Among those who participated were Mallika Mohandas, chairperson, MIOT International, and Venkatesan Srinivasan, head of radiation oncology at the hospital.