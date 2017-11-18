Motorbikes, autos on roads to attract parking charges

more-in

Motorcycles, autorickshaws and cyclerickshaws will no longer be exempt from parking charges in the city.

The Chennai Corporation has decided to levy a maximum charge of ₹24 per hour for parking an autorickshaw in the parking slot along bus routes. Motorcycles and cycle rickshaws will have to pay ₹10 per hour for parking in any of the designated slots along roads.

According to officials, the new tariff of the parking for all other vehicles is a prorated number arrived based on the ratio of Equivalent Car Space (ECS) to parking slot dimension.

The parking slot dimension of a motorcycle will be 2 metre by 1.25 metre. Autorickshaws will get a parking slot with a dimension of 3 metre by 2 metre. Cycle rickshaws will get a space with dimension of 2.5 metre by 1 metre.

A private service provider will manage on-street parking lots. All charges collected by the service provider will be deposited in an exclusive escrow account maintained by the Corporation and the the service provider will be paid as per the tender conditions.

“The service provider will also tow vehicles that violate traffic rules. At present, the Corporation does not levy any charge for towing as it is done by the Traffic Police,” said an official.

“The parking in front of the residential buildings on these roads will be regulated. The service provider will develop an operating manual for indicating parking design, customer information and fee collection procedures,” said the official.