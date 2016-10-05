teaching methods:Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector V. Vishnu speaking at a motivational programme held at Sri Paramakalyani College at Alvarkurichi in Tirunelveli district on Tuesday.— Photo: A. Shaikmohideen

Alumni Association of Sri Paramakalyani College organises series of programmes

The Alumni Association of Sri Paramakalyani College, Alwarkurichi has started organising a series of motivational programmes to encourage students to choose civil services as their career.

The first lecture of this series was organised on the college premises on Tuesday. Addressing the students, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, V. Vishnu, who is already conducting free coaching classes for youths preparing for competitive examinations, explained in detail the strategies to be meticulously adopted to crack the civil service examinations, one of the toughest examinations in the world.

He also answered queries from the students on how to go about the civil service examinations being conducted by Union Public Service Commission.

“We’ve planned to rope in good number of civil servants to address the students as we intend to organise six such lectures in this series. Since the Collector of Villupuram district L. Subramanian is an alumnus of our college, he has agreed to meet the students,” said V.T. Rajan, coordinator of this programme.

President of SPKC Alumni Association K. Murukanantham, secretary, SPKC, G. Devarajan, principal (in-charge) A. Palanivel and vice-president of the Association Mohammed Ali participated in the programme.