Rest in peace:Cadres belonging to the Hindu Makkal Katchi lighitng ‘Motcha Deepam’ at Rameswaram on Tuesday.— Photo: L. Balachandar

Members of the Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) lit ‘Motcha Deepam’ at the Sri Rmanathaswamy Temple here on Tuesday, paying homage to the 18 Army soldiers who were killed in the terror attack at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing anguish over the killing of soldiers in the terror attack, members of the HMK led by its District president S Prabakaran lit the lamps in front of the ‘Swamy Sannadhi’ and offered special prayers for the souls of the soldiers to rest in peace.

After coming in a procession from Keezhavasal, carrying Akal Vilakkus (terracotta oil lamps) the HMK men lit the ‘Motcha Deepam’ amid chanting of vedic hymns and mantras by the temple priests.

They offered worship at the temple, one of the 12 Jyothirlinga temples, dedicated to Lord Shiva to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces, the divine power and strength to initiate military action against Pakistan for promoting and sponsoring terror strikes in India.

After offering worship for the victory of the Indian Army, the volunteers have decided to send the ‘prasadam’ (vibhuti) to the Prime Minister and to the Indian Army, he said.