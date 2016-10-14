: Even as the storage in Mettur Dam depletes due to the drop in the realisation of water in River Cauvery, the Public Works Department increased the discharge of water from the dam for the ongoing Samba crop season in the Delta districts to 18,000 cusecs on Thursday morning.

About 12,000 cusecs was released since the sluices were opened for commencing farm activities in the Delta region on September 20. Even after three weeks of release of water from the dam, there were complaints from the Delta farmers that it had not reached the tail end areas.

P. R. Pandian, president of the All Farmers Associations Organisation Committee, complained to the high-level technical team constituted by the Supreme Court to assess the ground reality in the Cauvery basin in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during its visit to Mettur Dam, about the water not reaching the tail end areas of the 12 Delta districts.

Farmers in these areas were waiting for water, after raising the nurseries. Water would not reach the tail end areas if the release was pegged continuously at 12,000 cusecs.

PWD sources said the increase in the release of water is to enable the water reach the tail-end areas. They said the discharge was increased to 14,000 cusecs at 6 a.m., to 16,000 cusecs at 8 a.m. and to 18,000 cusecs at 10 a.m.

The water level in the dam stood at 68.78 feet on Thursday against its full level of 120 ft and the storage was 31.663 tmc, against the dam’s full capacity of 93.47 tmc. The dam was receiving 9,083 cusecs of water on Wednesday and it dropped to 6,237 cusecs on Thursday.

With water level in the dam fast depleting, the towers of the Church near the Pannavadi boat ghat started surfacing a few days ago. Meanwhile, with water level going below 69 feet mark, the Nandhi statue in the water spread area in Kaveripuram village has started surfacing.