Race to the ballot:People thronging the Ramanathapuram Municipality on Monday, the last day to file nominations for local body elections.Photo: L. Balachandar

Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts saw large number of people filing papers for village panchayat wards

More than 10,000 candidates filed nominations on Monday, the final day, for the two phase local body elections, scheduled for October 17 and 19 in the two districts.

A total of 5,542 candidates filed papers in Sivaganga district to contest from municipalities, town panchayats, panchayat unions and village panchayats.

With this, 12,142 candidates have filed papers for 4,024 posts in urban and rural local bodies in the district.

A majority of 3,202 candidates filed papers on the last day to seek election from village panchayat wards, followed by 888 candidates to seek election as village panchayat presidents, 673 to seek election from panchayat union wards and 453 from town panchayat wards.

The first phase of election on October 17 would cover Sivaganga municipality and town panchayats of Ilayankudi, Manamadurai, Thirupuvanam and Nattarasankottai.

In rural local bodies, the first phase would cover Sivaganga, Kalayarkoil, Manamadurai, Ilayankudi and Thirupuvanam Panchayat unions.

In Ramanathapuram district, more than 5,000 candidates filed papers on the final day.

A majority of more than 2,500 candidates filed nominations to seek election from village panchayat wards.

With this, more than 11,000 candidates filed papers for 3,910 posts in urban and rural local bodies in the district.

The first phase of elections would be held for 1,942 posts, including 123 in urban and 1,819 in rural local bodies. The municipalities of Ramanathapuram, Rameswaram and Keelakarai and town panchayts of Thondi, RS Mangalam and Mandapam would be covered in the first phase of elections in the district.

In rural local bodies, panchayat unions of Thirupullani, Mandapam, RS Mangalam, Thiruvadanai and Nainarkoil and 205 village panchayats would be covered in the first phase.