The lone sambar deer at Amirthi Zoo will soon get company. Four or five of its kind from the Vandalur Zoo will be brought here.

Home to 190 animal and birds, the Amirthi Zoo is all set to feature added attractions.

“There is a seven-year-old male sambar deer here. We will be bringing four or five more from the Vandalur Zoo soon,” Somesh Soman, district forest officer, Vellore, said.

At present, there are 60 spotted deer in the zoo. Apart from this, it houses marsh crocodiles, peacocks, porcupine, cobra, python and, common kite. The zoo, on an average, receives at least 300 to 1,000 visitors a day. “We are also planning to get more water birds. The zoo houses a pelican. We want to get spoonbill and more water birds. We are also planning to get black buck from Vandalur,” he said.

The Central Zoo Authority had visited the Amirthi Zoo in February and given certain instructions.

“Based on these instructions, we are taking up works for landscaping, setting up lawns, planting horticulture plants, laying new pathways and barricades,” he said.