A total of 10,524 job aspirants failed to turn up for the Group VI examination conducted by the TNPSC in Virudhunagar district on Sunday.

Hall tickets were sent to 59,850 candidates for the examination held at 150 centres in nine taluks.

However only 49,326 applicants sat for the examination.

Collector A. Sivagnanam inspected the arrangements made at the centres in Sri Vidhya Engineering College, VHNSN College, Thangammal Periyasamy Girls Higher Secondary School, KVS Boys Higher Secondary School and V.V.Vanniyaperumal Women’s College.

The examination was conducted to recruit people for the posts of junior assistant, typists, stenographers, suveryor and draughtsman.

A total of 215 chief superintendents, 215 inspecting offices, 30 mobile teams, and 27 flying squads were deployed to check malpractices.

In Theni, Collector N. Venkatachalam inspected the examination centres in Bharat Niketan Engineering College, Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Government ITI among other places.

Of 32,788 persons who had applied for the examination, 22,783 appeared for the written test.

Dindigul

In Dindigul, the examination was held at 167 centres. District Revenue Officer, Baskaran inspected the arrangements at the centres in Parvathis Arts and Science College, PSNA Engineering College, PVP Engineering College.

Out of the 49,414 job aspirants who had applied for the examination, only 39,684 appeared for the examination.

Thoothukudi

As many as 34,321 candidates, out of 44,061 who had applied, appeared for the TNPSC examination at 144 centres in the eight taluks of Thoothukudi, Ettayapuram, Kovilpatti, Ottapidaram, Sathankulam, Srivaikuntam, Tiruchendur and Vilathikulam in this district.

Tirunelveli

In Tirunelveli district, 65,112 candidates, out of 81,264 who had applied, wrote the examination at 253 venues in various taluks, including Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai, Sankarankovil, Tenkasi and Shencottah.