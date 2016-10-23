To enable officials to carry out precautionary measures and reach out to the people likely to be affected during the North East Monsoon and undertake relief measures, the City Municipal Corporation has formed zone level flood relief and protection committee here on Saturday, according to a release here.

Members

The committee is headed by Assistant Commissioner in each of the four zones with its members as executive engineers, assistant engineers, junior engineers, sanitary inspector, technicians, sanitary supervisors, workers and few others.

The task of the committee is to carry out relief measures, ensuring availability of earth movers, tipper lorries, tractors and garbage removal machines and provide shelter and food to the affected people during their stay in marriage halls and community halls.

The committee should also carry out precautionary measures including inspecting the water bodies in the corporation limits and ensuring that it can withstand the flood and also the outlet channel is not encroached.

Also, the team should chlorinate the water storage tanks and ensure protective drinking water supply to the residents.

Water stagnation

Since under ground drainage work is in progress, the committee should ensure that water does not stagnate on road and pose hardship to the road users and residents, ensuring sufficient stock of medicines in all health centres in civic body limits and also take stock of overall situation in the wards in their zones.

Four committees were formed by the civic body to ensure people are safe in all the 60 wards in the corporation limits during the monsoon.