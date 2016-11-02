Detailing rescue measures:Monitoring officers Chandrakant B. Kamble and Ashok Kumar Das, Collector S. Natarajan and SP N. Manivannan at a meeting to review monsoon preparedness at the Collectorate in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday.— Photo: L. Balachandar

Monitoring officer commends district administration for fully gearing up to meet eventuality

Chandrakant B. Kamble, Principal secretary, Tamil Nadu Transport department, who is the monitoring officer for the district for the north-east monsoon, has commended the district administration for fully gearing up to meet any eventuality during the monsoon period but warned officials not to be complacent.

Reviewing the arrangements with Ashok Kumar Das, Inspector General of Police, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the police monitoring officer for the district, Collector S. Natarajan and Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan here on Tuesday, Mr. Kamble said he was fully satisfied with the arrangements made by the district administration and police.

“Everything – the Institutional arrangement, mitigation work, vulnerable mapping and relief and rescue schemes is in place but you could not afford to be complacent,” he said and suggested that the field level workers fully understood the schemes drawn for various relief and rescue measures. The field level workers in all the departments should know what they should do at the time of exigency, he said and stressed on coordinated effort.

“We should be in a position to receive any amount of rainfall during the monsoon season and at the same time, ensure that there was no loss of life and property,” he said adding the lessons learnt from last year’s floods in Chennai and natural calamities in other parts of the State have been incorporated in the schemes prepared for disaster management.

Mr. Das suggested that the District administration and police should work in coordination and involve non governmental and voluntary organisations and if needed, the services of home guard, NSS and NCC volunteers in the relief and rescue operations.

Earlier, the Collector explained the steps taken by the district administration to meet any eventuality during the monsoon.

He said 400 teams have been formed at village level to coordinate with rescue teams. Mobile teams to work round-the-clock and specially trained manpower were kept in a state of readiness, he said. The district administration has identified 26 vulnerable and 38 moderate vulnerable places, he said.

The meeting was attended among others, by Sub Collector (Paramakudi) G. S. Sameeran, District Revenue Officer (DRO) M. Akbar Ali, senior police officials, representatives from the Indian Coast Guard and Naval Air Station and heads of all departments.