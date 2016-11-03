taking stock:Chandrakant B Kamble, Principal Secretary, Transport Department, and Ashok Kumar Das, Inspector General of Police (EOW), inspecting a fire station in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.— Photo: L. Balachandar

Chandrakant B. Kamble, Principal secretary, Tamil Nadu Transport Department, and Ashok Kumar Das, Inspector General of Police, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), who have been appointed as monitoring officers to oversee disaster management in the district during the Northeast monsoon, inspected the facilities at a fire station and witnessed drills.

A day after sensitising the officials on disaster management in exigency and under different circumstances, the two officials, accompanied by Collector S. Natarajan, inspected a demonstration by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel of their preparedness in relief and rescue operations during the monsoon.

The officials witnessed drills carried out by the personnel on self-defence methods and methods to escape using locally available materials such as plastic pots, rubber tubes and plastic cans in the event of flood.

Displaying a variety of equipment used for rescue operations, K. Murali, District Fire Officer, and R.M. Ilango, Station Fire Officer, explained to the officials the usage of electric saw, iron cutter, life buoys and life jackets.

The officials earlier inspected a newly-built multi purpose relief centre at Pirappanvalasai and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements to tackle disasters during the monsoon.