The Monitoring Officer for the district A.Gnanasekaran on Friday inspected some of the vulnerable areas and precautionary measures taken in view of the onset of monsoon in the district.

Accompanied by Collector S.Palanisamy and other senior officials, Mr.Gnanasekaran verified whether drainage canals have been cleared of silt to drain the rainwater quickly. He inspected the drainage canal at Prathaparamapuram near Velankanni and a bridge constructed recently across the Harichandra River at Mudaliappankandi. He reviewed the cyclone shelter at Vizhunthamavadi village and the community hall at Gunduranveli. He checked whether adequate amenities have been provided at the centres to accommodate people in case of emergencies.

He also inspected some of the river banks in the district and visited a few ration shops to check the availability of essential commodities.