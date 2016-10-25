Many mechanised boat fishermen violated the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1983, leading to depletion of fishery resources in marine water, S.J. Gayes, president, Thoothukudi District Country Boat Fishermen Association, said here on Monday.

The country boat fishermen from various villages thronged the Collectorate here and sought the intervention of district administration to monitor the activities of mechanised boat fishermen.

They said a mechanised boat from Kanniyakumari collided with a fibre boat with five fishermen of Periyathalai on board recently. These fishermen did not bother to help the five fishermen who fell into the sea. Instead, Tharuvaikulam fishermen rescued them. Mechanised boat fishermen should confine their activities from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. but they were engaged in round-the-clock fishing along Thoothukudi coast.

A mechanised boat was permitted to equip with engines of 120 to 150 horse power but they used engines with 500 to 600 horse power. Moreover, they fished beyond the permitted distance of 20 metres. Fishermen of these boats remained unregistered causing loss to the government exchequer. The authorities should stop such illegal activities, he said.

A petition to this effect was submitted to the Collector M. Ravikumar.