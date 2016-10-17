Union Minister of State for Shipping Pon. Radhakrishnan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who is undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, very soon.

“Mr. Modi has been constantly enquiring about Ms. Jayalalithaa’s health ever since she was hospitalised. Senior BJP leaders including Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Venkaiah Naidu, have already visited the hospital. So too have the BJP State leaders”, he told media persons on the sidelines of the two-day BJP’s State executive committee meeting, which began here on Sunday.

Cauvery issue

Both, Mr. Radhakrishnan and BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan accused the Congress and DMK of trying to politicise the issue of constituting the Cauvery Management Board. Ms. Soundararajan said the Centre would ensure that Tamil Nadu gets justice in the Cauvery issue. “The Centre has always been farmer-friendly which was evident from the introduction of many welfare schemes including, the crop insurance scheme for the agrarian community.”