Work on modernisation of fishing harbour here is in full swing, with the officials keeping a close watch on the progress of the project, a long-felt need of the fishermen of this region. Funded by the World Bank, the project is being executed in three phases at a total estimate of Rs.19.52 crore.

About forty-five per cent of the work has been completed so far, with special efforts being made by the officials for the transport of water for the building by tankers.

The project will benefit a large number of fishermen of Karaikal and adjoining Nagapattinam districts and ensure safe and hygienic handling of fishes, according to sources.

The harbour project has been divided into three major components and includes construction of a slip way, power room, winch room, and boat repair yard in the first phase at an estimate of Rs.7.88 crore.

The second package provides for a chain of infrastructure, including chilling plant, fish processing unit, and two sumps at a total estimate of Rs.6.89 crore.

The daily capacity of the chilling plant will be 30 tonnes and the fishermen would be able to handle the fish hygienically, sources told The Hindu on Saturday.

The third phase of the programme pertains to construction of an effluent treatment plant. Based on Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR) technology, the work involved erection and commissioning of the ETP with a daily handling capacity of one million litres of effluents and will be executed on directly build, operate and transfer (DBOT) basis and will be completed by September.

The modernisation project, sanctioned under the Coastal Disaster Risk Reduction Project, is being implemented through the Project Implementation Agency here.

The efficiency of effluent treatment plant will be monitored during a trial run of three months to rectify technical defects, if any. The repair and maintenance of boats will be effortless for fishermen once the winch is pressed into service. Now, boats are moved manually to the repair yard.