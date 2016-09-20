The Good Shepherd Model United Nations (GSMUN) Conference was conducted at the Good Shepherd International School from September 15 to 17.

The students addressed a number of issues, including human rights abuses in Burundi, and also the civil wars in Syria and Yemen.

M Ganapathi, former Ambassador of India and former secretary, Ministry of External Affairs was the chief guest on the opening day, while Mark Tully

Mark Tully, former Bureau Chief - BBC, New Delhi was the special guest on the second, a press release from the school said.