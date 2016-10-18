With the Election Commission announcing the poll schedule for the Thanjavur Assembly constituency, the model code of conduct has come into force in entire Thanjavur district with immediate effect, Collector A.Annadurai said here on Monday.

Chairing a meeting with polling officials here, Mr.Annadurai said all wall writings, hoardings and other advertisements of political parties should be removed. He appealed to the polling officials to ensure that the election was conducted in a free and fair manner.

Polling was countermanded in the Thanjavur constituency during the Assembly election owing to large scale distribution of money to voters.