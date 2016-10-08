A mock drill was conducted by the personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services at Nanjil Nadu Puthanaru Canal on Friday. The drill was monitored by Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan. Public and school children witnessed the mock drill in Meenamangalam in Thazhakkudi Town Panchayat on Friday.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel explained to the people about how to safeguard themselves with easily available household articles like plastic pots, water cans, bottles, empty cooking gas cylinders, etc.

Officials from health department explained about the first aid to be given to those rescued from flash floods.

Monitoring the mock drill, Mr. Chavan appealed to the departments of revenue, police, TNFRS, Health, Animal Husbandry to work in tandem to safeguard people in times of natural disasters like flood, tsunami etc.

He also called upon the people to dial the toll free number 1077 in case of emergency.