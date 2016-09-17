The bandh call got mixed response in Virudhunagar district with majority of shops and commercial establishments remaining closed. However, fireworks industry that is gearing up for the ensuing Deepavali season worked as usual.

While buses were operated like any other day, good number of autorickshaws participated in the bandh.

Over 1,800 cadres of various political parties were arrested when they attempted rail roko and road roko in various places in the district. Among them were four MLAs of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

While former Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu, and Virudhunagar MLA A.R.R. Seenivasan, participated in the protest in Virudhunagar, Rajapalayam MLA Thangapandian took part in the agitation in Rajapalayam.

Cadres of VCK stage rail roko in Tiruthangal and Sattur railway stations, led by party functionaries Manithaneyan and Sathuragiri, respectively for a few minutes.

In other places, they were prevented by the police from entering the railway stations.

Banking sector functioned as usual and no untoward incident was reported in district.