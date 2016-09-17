TENSE MOMENTS:Police personnel trying to disperse the agitating VCK cadre who had blocked the Chozhan Express at the Thirupadiripuliyur Railway station in Cuddalore on Friday.— Photo: T. Singaravelou

The 12-hour Statewide bandh called by various organisations to protest against the attacks on Tamils in Karnataka and seeking Tamil Nadu’s rights over the Cauvery issue evoked a mixed response in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts.

In Cuddalore, most of the commercial establishments and wholesale markets remained closed while government and private offices functioned as usual. The arterial roads were deserted with all private buses, vans and auto rickshaws going off the road. Government-run buses plied as usual and train services were not affected.

The Cuddalore old town, which houses a number of wholesale and retail vegetable outlets, was deserted as traders shut shop. Cinemas had cancelled the morning and matinee shows.

About 170 cadre attached to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) were arrested by the police when they blocked the Cholan Express at the Thirupadiripuliyur railway station in Cuddalore. Security had been tightened at the railway station in anticipation of protests by various outfits.

There were heated exchanges Frayed tempers and heated exchanges took place between the activists and the police personnel. The workers marched into the station and squatted on the tracks and blocked the Chennai Egmore-Tiruchirapalli Cholan Express. The police intervened and removed the agitators.

As many as 1,556 workers owing allegiance to various political parties were arrested in Cuddalore district for resorting to road and rail roko at seven places. The bandh passed off peacefully and no untoward incident was reported from any place in Cuddalore district.

In Villupuram, former DMK Minister and MLA K. Ponmudi was among 200 party workers arrested for resorting to road blockade at Villupuram old bus stand. Over 100 cadre of the VCK were held for blocking the Chennai-Guruvayur Express at the Villupuram railway station.

Vehicle stoned

A vehicle belonging to a woman journalist of an English daily was stoned at Auroville. Police said the vehicle bearing Karnataka registration was parked outside the journalist’s residence when a group of motorcyclists threw stones on the windscreen and fled the scene.