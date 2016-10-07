Parents lay siege to school at Marthandam

The nine Plus Two students of Marthandam Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Kanniyakumari district, who allegedly went missing on Wednesday, were returning home from Kerala, said Chief Education Officer V. Jayakumar here on Thursday.

Mr. Jayakumar said 10 out of the 43 students who were about to board a bus arranged to take them on the three-day tour to Kerala were found drunk at the last minute.

They were not allowed to take part in the tour by the Headmaster.

The Headmaster passed the information to the parents of the students. However, the information did not reach a few parents.

In the meantime, nine of the 10 students, who were not allowed to take part in the tour, decided to go to Kerala on their own, and they went to a few places. On knowing about the development, the parents of the students laid siege to the school on Thursday afternoon.

They dispersed only after they got information that their children were safe and returning home.

Mr. Jayakumar said the “missing students” were spotted in Kerala on Thursday, and were returning home from Tiruchur by train.

The students as well as their parents would be given counselling by an expert. If they failed to change their attitude, School Education Department would take appropriate action against them, he added.

Mr. Jayakumar appealed to the parents to monitor the activities of their children outside the school. He also asked the students to concentrate on their studies, as scoring good marks in Plus Two was a crucial thing that would decide their future course of education.