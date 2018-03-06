Minority groups back Paleswaram hospice

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, 05/03/2018: Members from minorities staging protest near Chepuk Guest House, in Chennai on Monday, to condemn the false allegations and violence against St Josephs Hospice at Paleshwaram, Chengalpet. Photo: R. Ravindran. | Photo Credit: R_RAVINDRAN

Members of minority communities, including Roman Catholic priests and nuns, on Monday staged a demonstration condemning the false allegations and violence against St. Joesph’s Hospice in Paleswaram, Chengalpattu. They also demanded that State and Central governments provide protection from the interference of anti-social elements.

Following certain adverse reports in a section of the media, the authorities shifted all the inmates of St. Joseph’s Hospice to other institutions.

Functioning since 2011, St. Joseph’s Hospice is a home for the dying destitutes situated in Paleswaram, Uthiramerur taluk, run by R.V. Thomas, a Catholic priest. As per government rules and regulations, the details of all inmates were registered, proper facilities were given to them, and a modern, concrete vault for burying the dead was also set up. Information on the inmates’ death was also sent to the district administration periodically, the protesters claimed. They added that the current problems were caused by a group of people who had been continuously troubling Fr. Thomas., who exploited the mistake of sending the corpse by in a grocery truck with two other inmates.

Talking to The Hindu, Madras-Mylapore Archbishop George Anthonysamy denied all allegations against the hospice. Dr. Anthonysamy said they took destitute from hospitals, roads, railway stations and bus stands, cleaned them up, gave them a place to stay and food to eat. The premises were neat and tidy and they were buried in an ‘ecological’ way for which they had the permission of the district collector. Dr. Anthonysamy said the institution had all approvals in place till 2017. The approvals for this year were pending clearance with the government.

‘No sale of bones’

Refuting the allegations one by one, Dr. Anthonysamy said, “We cannot accept the allegation that the institute was selling bones. Bones cannot be sold. All are sick people and malnourished; how will their bones be? It is wrong to say bones were sold.” In a statement, the organisers requested the State government to assure protection of minorities and their institutions. They also passed resolutions demanding action against those who attack churches and level false allegations against Christian institutions and its leaders.

Archibishop of Chengalpattu A. Neethinathan, Ex-MP Peter Alphonse, Manitha Neya Makkal Katchi H.M. H. Jawahirullah and other leaders participated in the agitation. Traffic was blocked on Bells Road, and Wallajah Road as a large number of people had gathered at the venue.