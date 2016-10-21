A 11-year-old girl, who remained a victim of sexual abuse for more than two years and was rescued by District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), ‘escaped’ from the government-run home for children, where she was accommodated for counselling and rehabilitation.

After the district police busted the tale of sexual abuse of the girl last month and arrested about 10 persons on the charge of raping the girl, the DCPU rescued the girl, a school dropout, near a place of worship in Thondi and admitted her to the Government Home for Children at Aranmanai here.

Around 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday, the girl, after going to bed, gave the slip to the warden of the home and escaped through the back door, the police said.

Acting on the complaint lodged by Muthu Kala, the warden, the DCPU and the police have launched a search for the girl.

After finding that the girl was sexually abused with the knowledge of her mother, who used to seek alms near places of worship at Thondi and RS Mangalam, the DCPU rescued two of her other children, a boy aged two and a half years and a girl aged three and a half years.

As the woman used the two children also for begging, the child protection unit rescued and handed them over to Madurai-based Grace Kennett Foundation adoption centre, Duraimurugan, District Child Protection Officer, said.

The children would be given in adoption if the parents failed to stake claim for them within 90 days, he said.