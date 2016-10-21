In a bid to pressurise her mother not to depose against an accused in a case

A man named as an accused in a case of atrocity against a Dalit, allegedly gagged and tied the hands of a 16-year-old girl and left her inside a barrel with water filled up to her neck at her house in Kazhugumalai here on Tuesday in a bid to pressurise her mother not to depose against him in the case.

The girl’s family members were away when the accused, R. Parthasarathy, along with an unidentified man came in search of her mother Bagyalakshmi, working as a nurse in a private hospital, to reportedly warn her not to testify against him.

Ms. Bagyalakshmi was a witness in the case registered under the Prevention of Atrocities (SC/ST) Act against Parthasarathy in February this year. It is alleged that Parthasarathy tied the girl’s hands and left her inside the water barrel around 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. The girl was rescued by a friend who visited her house around 5.30 p.m.

Kovilpatti Deputy Superintendent of Police S. Murugavel told The Hindu that the accused had also placed a basket over the barrel. The girl was taken to Kovilpatti Government Headquarters Hospital for medical examination.

Based on a complaint lodged by Ms. Bagyalakshmi, Kazhugumalai police registered a case of harassment of woman late on Tuesday evening. Subsequently on Wednesday the police invoked the provisions of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 2012 against the accused.

Meanwhile, a large group of people staged a road blockade at Mela Gate in Kazhugumalai demanding the arrest of the accused and dispersed after the police assured them that they would take appropriate action.