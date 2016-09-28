Minor fire reported in the locomotive of Jholarpet-Erode passenger here near Morappur delayed the train on Tuesday. The train from Vellore was about 500 metres from Morappur railway station, when the engine stopped.

According to sources, emission of fumes were noticed from the locomotive near Dasampatti - Dottampatty stretch at about 6.50 a.m. The loco pilot had stepped out to examine the engine and noticed minor fire, which was extinguished with the help of the locals. The cause of the fire was yet to be known.