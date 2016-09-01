A comment by Minister for Cooperation and Labour Sellur K. Raju, during a speech by DMK MLA K. Rathamani, led to proceedings being disrupted in the Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Rathamani was speaking before the reply to the demand for grants of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and said some people’s religious belief swing up and down based on their mood and situation in life and was like the stock market. He quoted poet and lyricist Kannadasan, in a speech laced with humour, and kept the members of the Assembly entertained.

However, Mr. Raju intervened and asked why the Opposition leader’s family members went to temples to which the DMK members objected. When the DMK MLAs asked Speaker P. Dhanapal to expunge the remarks, he said the Minister did not say anything objectionable. The Speaker then asked the Minister to repeat what he had said.

Mr. Raju said he had not targeted the DMK’s first family. After a disruption of about 15 minutes, the Speaker once again sought to know what the Minister had said.

Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar intervened and explained both Mr. Rathamani’s remarks and Mr. Raju’s statement.

Mr. Udhayakumar targeted the DMK and said they had planned to disrupt proceedings and it was a ploy to take the attention away from the government’s successful 100 days in office, leading to more disruptions.

With proceedings disrupted and the replies to two departments pending, the Speaker once again asked Mr. Raju to explain what he had said to which the Minister replied. The Speaker then said both the remarks made by Mr. Raju would stay and he would not expunge the remarks made initially by the Minister.

Earlier, DMK MLA K.R. Periyakaruppan said that many beneficiaries of the Old Age Pension (OAP) scheme were not receiving their pension. Mr. Udayakumar said the scheme was working well and all beneficiaries were receiving their pension to which a number of DMK members objected.

Leader of the House O. Panneerselvam intervened and said that the issue of OAP had been repeatedly raised in the Assembly and the Revenue Minister too has given his reply on every occasion. “You give evidence to the Speaker before you speak about the issue. Do not point it out as an allegation without evidence,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.

Mr. Periyakaruppan raised the issue of Jallikattu and said the Government did not seem to be taking any action to lift the ban. Mr. Panneerselvam replied that the case was in the Supreme Court and the State government was hopeful of getting a positive decision. The Chief Minister was seized of the matter and was undertaking all legal action available to get a positive decision, he said.