State Ministers, led by Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam, leaders of political parties and tens of thousands of people paid homage to Muthuramalinga Thevar at his memorial here on Sunday.

Mr. Panneerselvam, accompanied by eight of his Cabinet colleagues and Collector S. Natarajan, placed wreaths at the samadhi on behalf of the State government. Ministers who paid homage included Dindigul S. Srinivasan, Sellur K. Raju, R. Kamaraj, O.S. Manian, C. Vijayabaskar, R.B. Udhayakumar, M. Manikandan and G. Baskaran.

The three-day jayanthi began on October 28 after Sivalingeswarar Swamigal of Kovai Kamatchipuri Adheenam performed a ‘yagasala puja.’ Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan, BJP national secretary H. Raja, BJP’s district president K. Muraleedharan, Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin, TNCC president Su. Thirunavukarasar, MDMK leaer Vaiko, TMC leader G.K. Vasan, TMC’s district president A. Ravichandra Ramavanni, PMK leader G.K. Mani and DMDK leader Sengai Jinnah were among others who paid homage.