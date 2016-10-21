A door-to-door survey on assessing basic amenities in Ambagarathur area near here was launched by a couple of Ministers on Thursday. Puducherry Minister for Social Welfare, M. Kandasamy and Puducherry Minister for Agriculture R. Kamalakannan, visited a number of houses in slum areas in Ambagarathur and interacted with the people, ascertaining their satisfaction over provision of adequate basic amenities.

The Ministers specifically enquired whether toilets were available in each and every house particularly while visiting residential areas where middle and lower income groups reside. The Ministers also explained the subsidy being sanctioned by the Union territory government for the speedy construction of individual toilets wherever needed.

Mr. Kandasamy specifically advised the officials to fix a deadline of a month’s time and execute all the people-welfare programme within the time-frame. He inspected the drainage facility in a few residential areas in Ambagarathur. He noticed that a few persons were yet to get their ration cards and advised the officials to issue the same without any delay.

When a few residents complained that Aiyankulam remained neglected for a long period, Mr. Kandasamy asked the officials to take immediate action to dredge the tank. He also wanted officials to expedite work on provision of road facility within a month.

Monthly grievances day meeting suggested

Finding that a large number of grievances were not addressed fully, Mr. Kandasamy suggested that District Collector P. Parthiban should explore the possibility of convening a grievances day meeting once a month. Officials can inform about the camps well in advance so that residents of a particular area will be ready to air their grievances.

R. Kesavan, Sub-Collecltor, Gita, Joint Director of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs were present.