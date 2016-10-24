Officials told to make necessary arrangements for peaceful conduct of Guru Puja

Minister for Information Technology M Manikandan visited Thevar memorial at Pasumpon on Sunday and inspected the arrangements made for 54th Thevar Jayanthi, scheduled for October 30.

Accompanied by the Collector S Natarajan and party functionaries, he visited the memorial and advised the police to make all necessary arrangements to ensure that the Guru puja and Thevar Jayanthi passed off peacefully.

They suggested that police make adequate arrangements to regulate the crowd and allow only vehicles with passes in the parking bays. The Minister and Collector advised officials to make proper arrangements for the official function to be held on the evening of October 30.

Paramakudi Sub Collector (in-charge) Amirthalingam, MLA S Muthiah, Muncipal councillor M A Muniasamy, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashokan, former MLA M Murugan, former AIADMK district secretary R Dharmar were among others present during the inspection.

The official function on the evening of October 30 would be presided over by the Collector and Finance Minister O Panneerselvam would deliver special address after unveiling the portrait of freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, official sources said.

After distributing welfare assistance to the beneficiaries, Ministers Dindigul S Srinivsan, O S Manian, M Manikandan would address the function, they said. Local MP A Anwar Raja and MLAs S Pandi, S Muthiah, S Karunas have been invited to attend the function. A host of Ministers, including O Panneerselvam, Dindigul Srinivasan, Sellur K Raju, R Kamaraj, O S Manian, C Vijayabaskar, R B Udayakumar, M Manikandan, G Baskaran and Tamil Nadu Housing Board Chairman P K Vairamuthu would pay homage at the memorial by placing wreaths, the sources said.