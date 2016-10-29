Handlooms Minister O.S. Manian, on Friday, conducted a review of the development programmes being implemented in the district.

Mr. Manian urged the government officials to ensure proper delivery of the various programmes and schemes implemented by the government. Since the district was situated on lower plains, adequate precautionary measures should be taken to prevent damage during the northeast monsoon, he said.

Collector S. Palanisamy and senior officials of various government departments attended the meeting.