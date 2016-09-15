A new endocrine out-patient facility has been set up at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in the city.

Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Minister for PWD, State Highways and Minor Ports, inaugurated the facility at a brief function held here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the new facility will go a long way in treating patients suffering from thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal gland deficiency.

He said that endocrine facility was first created in Chennai and Salem medical college hospital was the second hospital in the State to get this facility.

The new facility will benefit the people of Villupurm, Namakkal, Erode, Karur, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Udhagamandalam, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts.

The Minister said that the Chief Minister has accorded priority for providing world class healthcare to people belonging to weaker sections by creating various facilities in the government hospitals.

V. Sampath, District Collector, presided over the programme. V. Panneerselvam, MP, S. Soundappan, Mayor, P. Kanagaraj, Dean, Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, K. Poongkodi, Deputy Director of Health Services, and others were present.

‘Chief Minister has accorded priority for providing world class healthcare to people belonging to weaker sections’