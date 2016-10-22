Problems galore:Puducherry Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy listening to the grievances of a resident at Nedungadu near Karaikal on Friday.

The two-day camp by M. Kandasamy, Puducherry Minister for Social Welfare, and his visit to various hamlets in Mel Oduthurai and Nedungadu, helped a large number of residents to air their grievances with regard to lack of basic amenities.

Being a backward area, Nedungadu and its surrounding villages still lacked certain civic facilities. At Kurumbagaram village, the villagers informed the Minister about inadequate water supply.

Residents from Kannikovilpet, Maththalankudi and Pandaravadaipet areas, said that mosquito menace was a big problem.

At Mel Oduthurai, the residents complained of problems caused due to open defecation. They wanted immediate steps for construction of individual toilets.

The Minister immediately directed Collector P. Parthiban, to ensure immediate execution of household toilet scheme in the needy areas.

He also advised the Public Works Department officials to provide road facility in the needy areas.

Shanmugasundaram, Superintending Engineer, Public Works Department, Rajasekar, Executive Engineer, Revathy, Block Development Officer and Geetha, Joint Director of Civil Supplies were present.

Earlier, Mr. Kandasamy distributed ‘Deepavali’ coupons to unorganised labourers and construction workers sanctioned by the Building Workers’ Welfare Board and Unorganised Labour Welfare Board.

In all, 2,848 members got coupon worth Rs. 1,000 each. E. Vallavan, Commissioner for Labour Welfare was present.