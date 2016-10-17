The Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association (TNMPWA) has urged the State Government to provide an incentive of Rs. 5 per litre of milk to the farmers to tide over the severe financial loss suffered by them due to recurring drought across the State.

Various parts of the State are reeling under severe drought conditions for the past many months, thanks to the failure of the South-West monsoon and also the summer rainfall.

The North-East monsoon is also yet to arrive in the state. The price of straw and cholam thattu have sky-rocketed in both urban and rural areas and also the price of other cattle feed.

Due to the hike in the price of cattle feed, the milk farmers are suffering heavy financial loss and unable to make the both ends meet, a resolution adopted at the state executive committee meeting of the association held here on Friday said and urged the government to come forward to sanction an incentive of Rs. five per litre from its funds to protect the interest of milk farmers.

In this connection, the meeting pointed out that Karnataka government is providing an incentive of Rs. 4 per litre to its farmers.

Another resolution complained that the primary milk producers’ cooperative societies continue to refuse the entire milk supplied by the farmers, despite the repeated pleas made by the association in the past many months.

The government should take steps for introducing milk in the daily menu of the nutritious noon meal centres functioning in the state, which will pave way for the primary milk societies to procure the entire milk supplied by the farmers.

The association said that at present the Milk Producers Union commences procurement of milk in the villages from 4 a.m. onwards. As the farmers have to supply the milk in the primary societies at 4 a.m., the farmers have to wake up at 3 a.m. They have to waste the next couple of hours after supplying the milk with no work. This affected the health of the farmers. The resolution called upon the primary societies to commence the work of procuring the milk after 6 a.m., which will provide adequate time to the farmers to take rest.

The meeting said that Gujarat-based Amul is procuring milk from the societies based on total solid content (fat plus other solid non-fat) on kg basis.

But in Tamil Nadu, the societies procure milk on litre basis, due to which the farmers suffer a loss of 285 milli litres of milk for every 10 litres.

The societies in Tamil Nadu too should procure milk on kg basis, due to which the farmers stand to gain considerably.

The meeting adopted a resolution praying for the speedy recovery of the Chief Minister.

K. A. Sengottuvel, president of TNMPWA, presided over the meeting. M.G. Rajendran, general secretary of the association, and others spoke at the meeting.