For her health: AIADMK cadres taking out milk pot procession at Sri Pathirakali Amman Temple in Rameswaram on Sunday.— Photo: L. Balachandar

AIADMK men and women pray for speedy recovery of Chief Minister

Led by Minister for Information Technology M Manikandan, members of ‘Amma Peravai’ of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam took out a milk pot procession and offered worship at the Amman Temple here on Sunday.

Carrying milk pots, the volunteers led by the Minister, local MP A Anwar Raja and AIADMK district secretary M P Muniasamy walked around the Sri Bathrakaliamman Temple, praying for the speedy recovery and long life of Ms. Jayalalithaa, undergoing treatment at Apollo hospitals in Chennai.

Priests performed an ‘abishekam’ to the Amman with the milk. Those carried milk pots included Paramakudi MLA S Muthiah, women’s wing leaders Keerthiga Muniasamy and Kavitha Sasikumar, former district secretaries Muniasamy and Dharmar and Rameswaram Municipal Chairman A Arjunan. Amma Peravai district secretary Sethu Balasingam organised the milk pot procession.

Nagercoil

AIADMK cadres took out milk pot processions in various temples in Kanniyakumari district on Sunday.

Rajya Sabha MP and district secretary A. Vijayakumar led the procession to Vellimalai Balasubramanyaswamy Temple and Vinayakar Temple in Kottaram.

The 108 milk pot procession, arranged by Kurunthencode union secretary Rajarathinam, was held in the morning.

Similarly, milk pot procession, arranged by Agasteeswaram union secretary Balakrishnan to the Vinayakar Temple in Kottaram near Kanniyakumari in the evening, was led by Mr. Vijayakumar.

State Fisheries Apex Cooperative Federation Chairman Xavier Manohar, Government Pleader R. Augustin and few members of the party’s women’s wing Amblikala Queen Mary and Aswin Rani took part in these processions.