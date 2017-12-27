Tamil Nadu

Mild tremors in Tirunelveli district

TIRUNELVELI

Mild tremors that lasted for a few seconds were felt in a few villages of western Tirunelveli district on Wednesday night.

According to the villagers of Vadakarai, Achchanpudur, Paimpozhil and Melagaram, mild tremors were felt around 9.30 p.m. and the panic-stricken residents came out of their houses.

They returned home immediately as it lasted only for three seconds, the villagers said.

“No damage has been reported so far due to the tremors that lasted only for a few seconds,” Collector Sandeep Nanduri told The Hindu.

