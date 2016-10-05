District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum here has ordered consumer electronic goods manufacturing company Micromax to replace a defective mobile phone sold to a buyer with a new one, and ordered the seller and the authorised service centre to pay a compensation of Rs. 10,000 for failing to rectify the fault.

When A. Lakshmanan alias Kumara Raja of Palayamkottai purchased a Micromax mobile phone for Rs. 3,500 from ‘Namma Mobiles’ on Tiruchendur Road in Palayamkottai on December 17 last, he could not charge the battery, and hence could not switch on the phone. As Mr. Lakshmanan informed ‘Namma Mobiles’ employees about this problem on December 20, 2015, he was asked to approach the authorised service centre, Anbu Communications, on Madurai Road, to rectify the problem.

When the phone was handed over to the service engineer at Anbu Communications, he promised Mr. Lakshman that he would rectify the problem within three days, but failed to do so. When he contacted the service engineer on December 24, he asked the buyer to give Rs. 1,200 for replacing some faulty spares.

Upset over this, Mr. Lakshmanan told the employees of ‘Namma Mobiles’, who in turn instructed the service engineer at Anbu Communications to rectify the problem free of cost as the problem had occurred during the ‘warranty period’.

However, the service engineer demanded Rs. 3,000 to set right the technical glitch. When Mr. Lakshmanan refused to pay the charge, the service engineer returned the mobile phone and told the buyer that the mobile phone with manufacturing defect did not have any commercial value.

Mr. Lakshmanan served a legal notice on ‘Namma Mobiles’, ‘Anbu Communications’ and ‘Micromax’ company, but none of them replied, and hence he approached District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum. The respondents also failed to appear before the Forum, which directed Micromax company to replace the faulty mobile phone with a new one.

It also directed ‘Namma Mobiles’ and ‘Anbu Communications’ to jointly give a compensation of Rs. 10,000 to Mr. Lakshmanan, and Rs. 3,000 towards cost.