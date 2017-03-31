‘MGR took Dravidian movement to masses’

more-in

“I have no hesitation in saying that MGR took the Dravidian movement to the masses,” said Vaiko at a function organised to commemorate 100 years of MGR in Kamaraj Arangam on Thursday.

Speaking about the magnanimity of MGR, Vaiko said that he was fair-minded and honest. “He has faced many ups and downs in his life. But he was compassionate always,” he said.

Vaiko said that MGR understood films and music like no one else. “Though I defended MGR as Chief Minister in Parliament against comments made by Sri Lankan President Jayawardene, MGR had respect for my loyalty to the DMK.”

He said that the Tamil rebels were supported by MGR monetarily for their fight. “When I told LTTE’s Kittu to maintain a cordial relationship with the DMK chief Karunanidhi, he said that it was MGR who was funding the organisation,” he said.

The event was attended by singer P. Susheela, yesteryear heroine Saroja Devi, MGR’s personal assistants and some bureaucrats who worked with him.

“MGR was a clean man. He was kind to his co-workers and respected his producers. He understood cinema like no other. He would care about the film more than the film’s producer,” filmmaker S.P. Muthuraman, recollected.

"Even when he was extremely sick, MGR went to Washington from his hospital in Baltimore to meet then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to impress upon him to back the Sri Lankan Tamils, said Periyasamy.