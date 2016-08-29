Even as the water level in Mettur Dam crossed 71 feet mark, there was further drop in the inflow into the dam on Sunday. The dam was receiving 8,152 cusecs on Saturday and the inflow went down to 7,060 cusecs on Sunday. The water level in the dam stood at 71.13 feet against its full level of 120. The discharge from the dam was 1,250 cusecs for meeting the drinking water needs of the delta districts, according to PWD sources.

