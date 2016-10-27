The water level in the Mettur Dam stood at 51.31 ft on Wednesday as against the full level of 120 ft. The inflow of water into the dam was 148 cusecs and the discharge for farm activities in delta region, 12,000 cusecs.

Goondas Act invoked

District Collector V. Sampath has invoked the provision of Goondas Act against two persons arrested recently for robbery. S. Manivannan alias Suresh (25) and M. Mani (24), both from MGR Nagar in Periya Pudur village were arrested after they robbed a person and for threatening the public. Inquiries revealed that four robbery and burglary cases were pending against Suresh while two cases were pending against Mani.

Postal adalat

The Salem East Postal Division will conduct a divisional level old age pension money orders adalat on October 28 at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices.

College students held for murder

Two college students were arrested for murdering the former Magudanchavadi panchayat vice-president here on Wednesday. T. Madesh (38) of Magudanchavadi was found dead near Pattappan Temple and his gold chain was found missing. Mobile call records of Madesh revealed that he received many calls from S. Praveen Kumar (21), a third year student, and S. Manikandan (19), a first year student. Inquiries revealed that the two strangulated him to death and took away the chain weighing about 30 gm, Rs. 33,500, and mobile phone.

Beaten to death

Murugan, a former panchayat ward member, was beaten to death at his residence on Tuesday night. On Tuesday, while he was at home, unidentified persons came to his house and questioned why he did not give Rs. 3,000. Murugan said that he did not borrow money from anyone. Altercation broke between them and the gang beat him.