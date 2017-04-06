Mercury touches 40 degree C

With the sun continuing to be harsh, this dog takes refuge under a sheet near the Vellore Fort. | Photo Credit: C_VENKATACHALAPATHY

After hovering about the 39 degree Celsius mark since the start of the month, the temperature touched 40 degree Celsius in the Fort City on Wednesday.

The temperature stood at 39.3 degree Celsius on April 1, 3 and 4. It was 39.0 degree Celsius on April 2, according to the Meteorological Office, Vellore.

Last year, April 25 was the hottest day of the month with a temperature of 43.7 degree Celsius. In 2015, April 5 recorded the highest temperature of the month at 41.4 degree Celsius, according to the website of Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

The city experienced hot days in March too. March 25 recorded the highest maximum temperature for the month at 39.1 degree Celsius.

Advisory issued

In a press release issued here, the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has noted that the Indian Meteorological Department had informed that the temperature will be higher than usual by 5 degree Celsius this summer. It has issued a list of dos and don’ts to help people stay safe from the soaring temperatures.

The department has advised public to drink adequate quantity of water even if not thirsty and wear light cotton clothes. When going out, it is important to use umbrellas or wear caps and footwear and carry a bottle of water. People should consume tender coconut, palm fruit (“nungu”), water melon and buttermilk.

Home-made lassi, lime juice, buttermilk and oral rehydration solution should be taken.

Cattle and pet animals should be made to stay in a shady place and provided adequate water and food.

In its list of don’ts, the department has advised people to avoid going out from noon to 3 p.m. and avoid drinking alcohol, tea and coffee. It is advisable to avoid too much of protein/meat and spicy food. Persons with diabetes and cardiac ailments should avoid going out in the sun.

Elderly persons, children and diabetics are more affected due to the sweltering heat levels, and hence should avoid going out in the sun. Children and pets should not be made to sit alone inside a vehicle, such as cars.

The soaring mercury levels could cause increased sweating, thirst, fatigue and dizziness.

Those affected should be immediately taken to a shady and cool area, should be made to lie down and wiped with cold water. Water can be poured on the head to bring down the body temperature. They should be given fluids such as cool water, fruit juice or oral rehydration solution.

If the person is found unconscious, he/she should be taken to the nearest primary health centre or government hospital through 108 ambulance.

If symptoms of fatigue or dizziness persist, medical help should be sought immediately.

For summer-related queries, people can call toll free number – 1077 and 104, the release said.