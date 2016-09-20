Collector S. Natarajan releasing the final electoral roll at Ramanathapuram Collectorate on Monday.— Photo: L. Balachandar

It has been released with break-up of electors in urban and rural local bodies

The district administration has released the final electoral roll with break-up of electors in urban and rural local bodies for the local body elections, scheduled to be held in October.

Collector S. Natarajan released the final roll, prepared on the basis of the electoral roll used for the recent Assembly elections.

The district now has 11,00,202 voters – 5,50,638 men, 5,49,490 women and 74 others, he said.

Eligible voters in the district could still submit applications for addition, deletion or correction and they could do so till the last date for filing of nomination papers, the Collector said.

According to the final roll, the four municipalities in the district had 1,92,977 voters – 96,145 men, 96,800 women and 32 others.

The seven town panchayats had 74,232 voters – 37,122 men 37,108 women and 2 others, he said.

The 11 panchayat unions had 8,32,993 voters — 4,17,371 men, 4,15,582 women and 40 others.

Ward-wise electoral rolls were ready and they would be released after the announcement of the election schedule, he added.

Mr. Natarajan said elections would be held for 3,910 posts in the urban and rural local bodies.

A total of 216 polling booths would be set up for the four municipalities — Ramanathapuram, Paramakudi, Kilakarai and Rameswaram — in the district.

In seven town panchayats, 110 booths would be established. In the 11 panchayat unions, 1,781 booths would be set up.

In all, there would be 2,107 booths, 65 more than the number of booths set up for the previous election, he added.