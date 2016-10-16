Vision takesform:Family members of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, led by his elder brother APJM Maraikayar and DRDO officials perform boomi puja at his samadhi near Rameswaram on Saturday.— Photo: L. Balachandar

DRDO conducted ‘boomi puja’ for the civil work

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) which has taken up the task of building a memorial for former president APJ Abdul Kalam at his burial site at Pei Karumbu, near here, conducted ‘boomi puja’ for the civil work on Saturday, coinciding with Kalam’s 85th birth anniversary.

After offering special prayers at the Samadhi, Kalam’s family members, led by his elder brother APJM Maraikayar took part in the boomi puja ceremony along with DRDO officials, led by B K Singh, Additional Chief Construction Engineer.

The ceremony was conducted as per Hindu rituals and Mr. Maraikayar broke a coconut and laid a brick, marking the commencement of civil work for the construction of ‘Memorial Hall’ in the first phase. The hall, covering the burial site and life size bronze statue installed in front of the site is coming up in an area of 2,500 sq m at a cost of about Rs 10 crore, Mr Singh said.

The sprawling hall would have three meter wide corridors on all the four sides, he said. To commemorate Kalam’s long association with DRDO, its products, including missiles, rockets and tanks would be showcased in four corners of the hall, he said.

“Our aim is to complete the hall in six months time, well before the second death anniversary of Kalam on July 27,” Mr Singh told reporters at the site. The drawings were ready and the contracts have been finalised, he added. The samadhi would have a six meter high dome, he said.

The first phase of construction work would include an administrative block, toilet block and electrical service station, he said adding the DRDO would take up construction of the auditorium, museum, depicting the life history of Kalam and an Open Air Theatre in the second phase after the State government handed over the required land.

DRDO engineers from Delhi began the civil work after Defence Minister Manohar Parikar and Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu laid the foundation stone on the first death anniversary of Kalam on July 27.

Mr. Maraikayar was accompanied by APJM Nazema Maraikayar, niece and APJM Sheik Saleem, grand nephew of Kalam.