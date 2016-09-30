A mega rose garden is being developed here at an estimated cost of Rs. 9 crore to attract more tourists to the hill station. Sprawling over 13 acres of land near Kodaikanal Observatory, the garden will have one lakh plants. A demonstration plot will also be developed on one acre in the garden.

In the first phase, the Department of Horticulture has spent over Rs. 4 crore for developing basic infrastructure such as a compound wall and ticket counters, and basic amenities like toilets. A walkers’ path has been created to enable tourists to go round the garden and enjoy its beauty. Paver blocks have been laid on the path. Besides, a spacious parking lot has been created near the garden. Preparation of land is under way, and after the completion of the work, different varieties of rose plants, collected from across the country, would be planted in the garden in the second phase, according to Deputy Director of Horticulture M.C. Mohan Ram. Equal importance is being given to developing Bryant Park, the prime tourists attraction of the hill station. Computerised ticketing system will be introduced at the park soon and the rose garden on the campus will be renovated. The small gardens within the park will also be developed before the next summer festival. Efforts are also on to operate the artificial fountain in the tank. The parking area of the park will also be expanded.

Bryant Park has started attracting tourists throughout the year. Improving facilities there will help the park maintain a steady flow of tourists throughout year and also ensure livelihood activities of small vendors and shopkeepers in Kodaikanal, say residents.