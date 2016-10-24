To prevent traffic congestion inside the New Bus Stand during Deepavali, all the special buses will be parked at Jawahar Mill ground, near Three Road Junction, and will be moved to the bus stand before departure.

A meeting to chart out traffic management strategies was conducted by the city police here on Thursday in which officials from Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Regional Transport Office, and Corporation, besides representatives of Bus Owners Operators Association and autorickshaw drivers participated.

Participants wanted buses to Coimbatore, Erode, Namakkal, Madurai and Tiruchi to be operated from Jawahar Mill ground, buses to Bengaluru, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri to be operated from New Bus Stand and omni buses to be operated from Old Bus Stand.

Basic amenities

But the Corporation officials said that since the ground belongs to an individual, basic amenities like drinking water, toilet facilities and other amenities cannot be provided there. It was decided that the ground can be used for parking buses so that congestion inside the New Bus Stand be avoided.

Officials said that all the special buses could be parked in the ground and moved to the bus stand for plying in the designated routes from October 26 to 30. All the omni buses would be parked at a spot along the national highway for which the place will be identified in two days, they added.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Ramakrishnan (Crime and Traffic), and Georgy George (Law and Order) said that traffic diversions will also be made in market areas and traffic personnel will be posted across the city for traffic management.