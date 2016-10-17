The district administration conducted a tripartite meeting of tapioca cultivators, representatives of farmer's associations and sago manufacturers here recently under directions of the State Government for arriving at a uniform support price. The consultation was convened by District Revenue Officer R. Satheesh.

Farmers in the rain-fed hilly parts of the district have been increasingly switching over from ragi to tapioca cultivation. At present, tapioca is cultivated in about 6000 hectares, P. Tamilselvi, Deputy Director of Horticulture, said. While farmers expect returns of Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 12,000 per tonne, officials said the price will be determined based on starch realisation and market conditions.