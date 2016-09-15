: An international conference on “Technical Education as a tool for sustainable Development” was held at Arunai College of Engineering here on Wednesday.

Delivering presidential address, S. Renuka Devi, head of Computer Science Engineering Department of National Institute of Technical Teachers’ Training and Research (NITTR), Chennai, said that technical education provided in Tamil Nadu attracted foreign students. G.Janardhanan of NITTR also said that there was a scope for foreign students to pursue technical education in India, especially Tamil Nadu.

College director Pon.Muthu and Principal D.Thandapani participated.